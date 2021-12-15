Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $84.27 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00010515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,008.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.41 or 0.08248460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00314066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00912938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073769 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00385186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00260210 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,352,702 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

