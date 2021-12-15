Head-To-Head Analysis: Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) vs. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.35 -$37.05 million $0.52 14.52

Growth Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

