Head-To-Head Analysis: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.6% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 29.33 -$8.94 million N/A N/A

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Origin Materials and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.20%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Origin Materials.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

