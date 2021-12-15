Head-To-Head Analysis: VIA optronics (VIAO) & Its Peers

VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) is one of 158 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VIA optronics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics’ rivals have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VIA optronics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million -$4.13 million -13.36 VIA optronics Competitors $3.44 billion $606.60 million -9.26

VIA optronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIA optronics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics Competitors 2204 8803 16385 667 2.55

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.83%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% VIA optronics Competitors -12.30% 2.70% 2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIA optronics rivals beat VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

