Head-To-Head Contrast: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) versus Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Erin Energy alerts:

This table compares Erin Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Erin Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erin Energy and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.21 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.58

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Erin Energy and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.