Head to Head Survey: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

54.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.24 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.49%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.16%. Given Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.