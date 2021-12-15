Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) recently:

12/14/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

12/6/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

12/1/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

11/30/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

11/24/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 2,108,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,962. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

