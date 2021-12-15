HeartBout (HB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $157,084.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00207669 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

