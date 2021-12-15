Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.85

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.85 and traded as low as $90.10. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 1,884 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.
About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
