Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,897.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,763.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

