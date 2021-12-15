Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,897.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,763.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.