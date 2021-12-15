Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

