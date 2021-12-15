Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 5,561 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.