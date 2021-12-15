Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

