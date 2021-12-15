HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.90 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $313.72 million and approximately $777,721.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00166928 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

