Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00313724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

