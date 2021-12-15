Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,444.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,429.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

