Helpico Hits Market Cap of $196.56 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $196.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

