Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.92. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 40,172 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

