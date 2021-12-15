Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 31,044 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

