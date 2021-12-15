Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires $29,630.70 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00.

HTBK traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $699.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

