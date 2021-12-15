Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.21. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,254 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

