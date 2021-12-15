Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 14,047 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. 7,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,870. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

