Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 3,002 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,391. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

