Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.