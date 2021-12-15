Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,843. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

