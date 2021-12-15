Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.32. 6,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

