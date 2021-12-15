Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 45,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.58. 4,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,329. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

