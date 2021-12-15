Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.05. 37,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,427. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.56 and a 200 day moving average of $390.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.