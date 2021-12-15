Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.06. 24,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,160. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

