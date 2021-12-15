Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 19,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,262. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.