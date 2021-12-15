Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 11,450,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.