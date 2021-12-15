Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.02. 6,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.78 and a 200 day moving average of $222.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

