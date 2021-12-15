Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. 3,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

