Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $28.32 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $404.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.