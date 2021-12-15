Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $29.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.72. 13,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

