Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $53.20 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $53,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. First American Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,244. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.84 and a 200 day moving average of $446.41. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

