Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $53.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.99. 28,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

