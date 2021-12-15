Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,771. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

