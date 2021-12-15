Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.29. 27,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

