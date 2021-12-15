Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $483.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $454.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

