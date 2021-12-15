Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,168,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.26 and a 1-year high of $440.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

