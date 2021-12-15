Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,150 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.55. 130,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,736. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

