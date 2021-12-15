Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,782 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,143. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

