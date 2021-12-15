Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,042 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 708,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,968,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $321.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

