Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 58081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

