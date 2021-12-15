HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by CIBC to “Underperform”

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

