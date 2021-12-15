High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.44

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as high as C$14.51. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 21,860 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.59%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,974.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,974. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955. Insiders acquired a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $307,570 in the last 90 days.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

