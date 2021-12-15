Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $857.25

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 857.25 ($11.33) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.63). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.48), with a volume of 744,392 shares trading hands.

HSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.76) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.22) to GBX 970 ($12.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,004 ($13.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 837.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 857.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,978.35).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

