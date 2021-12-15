Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $11,780.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00199099 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

